Star Trek: Prodigy Teaser Intros Crew of Starfleet's U.S.S. Protostar

Paramount+, CBS Studios, and Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy made its presence known at today's Comics-Con@Home in a big way, with voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas as well as executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon (virtually) on hand to offer an official teaser for the animated adventure. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. "She's devastatingly beautiful," Mulgrew joked during the panel about Janeway. "She's going to help these kids. She's determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place, a different galaxy."

For a closer look at the experimental ship U.S.S. Protostar and the crew that's looking to stay alive inside of her, check out the official teaser for Star Trek: Prodigy, set to stream this Fall:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Prodigy | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=987jSJZQxTs)

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), and Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough) in the main voice cast. Here's a look at some early preview images that were released, followed by a breakdown of the series' main cast.

In the animated adventure, six young characters end up in command of an abandoned Starfleet vessel and must learn how to operate it in order to survive, with Mulgrew's Janeway serving as their guide (and more) as the ship's emergency training hologram. Here's a look at who's who:

Purnell's 17-year-old Gwyn is a member of a species called the Vau N'Akat, and she grew up on her father's mining planet, a cheerless place that drove her to explore beyond her home. Gray's 17-year-old Dal is from an unknown species. He fiercely guards his hope for a better future and sees himself as a nonconformist. Alazraqui's eight-year-old Rok-Tahk is part of the Brikar species. She's a little shy and uncommonly smart, especially when expressing her devotion to animals. Baker's Murf is an "indestructible blob" from an unknown species. His age is also a mystery, but he does have quite the appetite for ship parts and an intriguingly good sense of timing. Imrie's Zero is one of the oldest and most unusual aliens to grace the STU canon. They're Medusan, an energy-based species that have no gender and no corporeal form. To look upon their true appearance is to die from insanity, so Zero created a containment suit to protect their shipmates from harm. Finally, Mantzoukas plays 16-year-old Jankom Pog, a Tellarite who, true to form, enjoys a good argument and will often take an opposing viewpoint regardless of his own opinion, just so all perspectives can be heard.

Developed by showrunner & executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), Star Trek: Prodigy is also executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon is directing, co-executive producing, and serving as the creative lead. CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment are collectively producing the series.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.