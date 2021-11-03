Star Trek Scripts, Costumes, Props Up For Auction

Heritage Auctions has no shortage of space and sci-fi props and costumes in this lot up for auction, including ones from Star Trek: The Original Series. Just a few of the items up in this lot are a full set of original scripts, a Spock tunic, several more uniforms, tribbles, a chair from the bridge, and an original uniform signed by William Shatner himself. The auction ends November 7 at 10:50 AM Central time.

William Shatner "Capt. James T. Kirk" 3rd Season Signed Starfleet Tunic and Boots from Star Trek: The Original Series (Paramount, 1966-1969). Vintage original bespoke Starfleet Captain's uniform tunic of knit green jersey with black knit shallow elastic v-collar, gold braid rank trim on cuffs and embroidered iconic gold Starfleet command emblem gold lame and black-threaded embroidered patch on left chest. With special hidden zipper side closure running from collar to near waist, fully functional but missing the fob tab. This iconic "Captain Kirk" tunic also features a double-gusseted tapering waist unique to Shatner tunics. Signed boldly across the chest, "William Shatner" in black ink.

Leonard Nimoy "Spock" Tunic from Star Trek: The Original Series (Paramount TV, 1966-1969). Vintage original, instantly recognizable blue velour Officer's long-sleeve tunic complete with original iconic "Science Officer" gold lame and black-thread embroidered insignia on the left chest and with side zipper closure that runs down the seam of the left front shoulder to near waist. With black ribbed, short standing ring collar. It retains handwritten "L.N." at the interior below the collar and "No 7" handwritten on the interior zipper in white ink.

Complete Set of (79) Scripts from Every Episode of Star Trek: The Original Series Plus (4) Duplicates (Paramount TV, 1966-1969). An extraordinary assemblage of (83) scripts from the Original Series, including the first pilot, "The Cage." Varying drafts, some with all white pages and other multi-colored with revisions. Many scripts bear a production or cast member's name handwritten on the cover with a rubberstamped number at the upper right. Others bear notations and handwritten corrections on wrappers and interior. Of particular note, "Assignment: Earth" is composed of 82 typewritten pages (no punch, brad or staples) with numerous notes in pencil which is accompanied with (2) Desilu inter-office memos to Gene Roddenberry signed by both writer D.C. Fontana and producer Bob Justman. "The Space Seed" is signed on the cover by William Shatner and Ricardo Montalban ("Khan"). "Who Mourns for Adonais?" comes with a letter of provenance from Walter Koenig. "I, Mudd" and "The Cloud Minders" are signed by writer David Gerrold.

This lot of Star Trek pieces up for auction end November 7 at 10:50 AM Central time.