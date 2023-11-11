Posted in: NBC, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: 7th Rule, Cirroc Lofton, star trek, Star Trek: The Original Series, star trek: tos, walter koenig

Star Trek Star Walter Koenig Joins The 7th Rule for TOS Eps Reviews

Star Trek star Walter Koenig joins The 7th Rule podcast to review episodes of The Original Series beginning with Season 2 when he joined.

The 7th Rule show originally started as a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine rewatch podcast between cast members Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko) and Aron Eisenberg (Nog) and started it as Jake and Nog Together Again. Following Eisenberg's passing in 2019, Ryan T. Husk and Lofton decided to carry on the series reviewing every DS9 episode, the first two seasons of The Next Generation, and covering all things Star Trek in the current streaming era on Paramount+ and Netflix. Their latest venture recruited The Original Series star Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov, to review the NBC series, more specifically from season two on since that was the time when he joined the cast.

Following Lofton and Husk's introductions, "Hi, I'm Walter Koenig. I was a member of the original Star Trek series back in the 60s," the actor began. "I played Pavel Chekov as an ensign, and I'm still AROUND after all these years, after 60-some-odd years. I'm still freaking here! [laughs]." "We are so excited to announce that Walter will be joining the podcast to review 'The Original Series,'" Lofton added. "And I'll be going back and watching all the old episodes, reacquainting myself with what I did, what I didn't do, and have something to say about everybody," Koenig said.

Koenig's participation isn't going to stop The 7th Rule from continuing their TNG journey as they expand into seasons three and four. They set up an Indiegogo page for fan contributions with membership and tier rewards. Some include everything from sponsorships, "special thanks" mentions, and autographed material from Lofton and Koenig. The latter made a surprising vocal cameo playing his character's son Federation President Anton Chekov, not only the name of the famous Russian playwright but also named after the late Kelvin Timeline universe actor Anton Yelchin in the series finale of Star Trek: Picard. President Chekov addressed the citizens of Earth as the Borg, who hijacked the Federation fleet, mass assimilating anyone under the age of 25 to do the Collective's bidding as the Enterprise-D made their final stand at Jupiter to stop the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), once and for all. For more information, you can check it out and contribute here.

