Star Trek: Walter Koenig Big Fan of "Picard" Finale (and The Popcorn) Star Trek: TOS star Walter Koenig checked out the Star Trek: Picard finale with Terry Matalas & Todd Stashwick and shared his thoughts.

It may have been nearly a month since the Star Trek: Picard finale, but any chance franchise royalty from The Original Series like that Walter Koenig has a chance to chime in, it's always a welcome presence. On April 21st, showrunner and EP Terry Matalas shared a selfie with Koenig and Picard season three addition Todd Stashwick as they enjoyed the series finale "The Last Generation" together. Matalas was the only one not enjoying popcorn, writing, "Honestly, the best way to watch the finale is with Chekov and Shaw. #StarTrekPicard."

A Special Star Trek: Picard Finale Viewing

"I had such a good time watching [the] #StarTrekPicard finale with my friends {Terry Matalas] and [Todd Stashwick]. And the popcorn was delicious, too. Thanks for squeezing me in, guys," Koenig quote tweeted Matalas. Stashwick played the captain of the U.S.S. Titan-A, Liam Shaw, as the focus of Picard season three saw our heroes caught in the middle of a conspiracy orchestrated by the Borg and Changelings to upend the Federation on Frontier Day. Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in TOS, had a vocal cameo as the character's son Anton Chekov, the Federation President, who shared a message of unity as the compromised Borg-assimilated Federation fleet was attacking Earth.

Koenig spoke about recording his cameo, not remembering a lot of the details due to how much time has passed. There were potential plans for the actor to appear physically, but resources only allowed for a vocal one. Koenig was introduced in the second season of TOS, appearing in 36 of the 80 episodes during its original three-season run on NBC (1966-69). Unfortunately, he was not in the cast of The Animated Series follow-up series from Filmation but does have writing credit for an episode. He would appear in all six TOS films from Paramount, along with the TNG crossover film Generations in 1994 with William Shatner and James Doohan.