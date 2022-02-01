Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Development; Section 31 Update: Report

During Paramount+'s Television Critics Association (TCA) panel for the "Star Trek" streaming universe, Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, teased that more "fantastic offerings" would be coming to the streaming service soon. Well, fans got a sense of what some of those offerings will be with Deadline Hollywood reporting that CBS Studios and Alex Kurtzman's studio-based Secret Hideout are in development on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Sources say that Gaia Violo (Absentia) is currently working up the series' direction, set to focus on the college of cadets mentored for leadership roles in the United Federation of Planets space force (with the aim being that the series starts production by the end of the year).

And for those of you wondering about the future of the Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Section 31? Even though sources say that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy would be the next series to move forward if given a green light, DH reports that a series pickup is expected "soon" and Clemens confirmed that the project was still moving forward and that she was expecting news on it soon. "I think we have some fantastic offerings in our slate and I think you may see a few more very curated editions coming," Clemens explained. While it would be safe to assume that Starfleet Academy was the "another one" he was referencing earlier today during their TCA panel, Kurtzman has been remaining "tight-lipped" about what the future blueprint for the "star Trek" universe looks like. "We have to think several years out," Kurtzman explained when discussing their approach on how they're approaching expanding the universe. "We're thinking about knowing we'll want new shows on the air two or three years from now so we have to start planning those now. There's a bunch of things in development now that are starting to take shape and we're super excited about it."