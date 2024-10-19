Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: NYCC, star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Set for Season 2; Tatiana Maslany Cast

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has gotten an order for Season 2 order, and Tatiana Maslany has joined the cast.

This weekend brought the 2024 edition of ReedPOP's New York Comic Con, and there were a lot of "Star Trek" Universe fans eager for updates and fresh looks at what's on the horizon – especially Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Produced by CBS Studio, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. So, what did we learn about the upcoming series? Kurtzman announced that the series has already been given an order for a second season – with Kurtzman confirming the news via livestream from the show's Toronto set. In addition, Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) has joined the cast as a recurring special guest star for the first season – though no details on her character were released.

"School is in session, cadets! Today marks the official start of production as the #StarTrek Stage welcomes #StarfleetAcademy," read the caption to the Instagram post from August that signaled the start of production and included a look at the team inside and outside of the table read:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor, Paul Giamatti (Billions) as the season's villain; Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying), Zoë Steiner (Significant Others), and Sandro Rosta (The Harmony Test) as cadets; and recurring guest star Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as an academy instructor. In addition, Tig Notaro ("Discovery"), Oded Fehr ("Discovery"), Mary Wiseman ("Discovery"), and Robert Picardo ("Voyager") have joined the series' cast. Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Meanwhile, Fehr and Wiseman are set as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

