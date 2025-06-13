Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount Responds to Series End News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount promises "many more adventures before we hang up our phasers" with the fifth and final season.

As fans eagerly await the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, undercut a bit of that thunder by announcing that the series' five-year mission will conclude with a shortened fifth season, with a statement from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman thanking Paramount+ for the opportunity to "complete the five-season mission" while teasing "This adventure is far from over." Star Anson Mount, who plays the fourth live-action incarnation of Captain Christopher Pike after Jeffrey Hunter and Sean Kenney from The Original Series and Bruce Greenwood from the J.J. Abrams 2009 film, responded on social media to the announcement.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Shares Statement on Paramount+'s Announcement

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to sit in the chair. I received a phone call from Alex Kurtzman in 2018 and the rest is a beautiful, prismatic blur of hijinks and hairspray. But stick around. We're going on many more adventures before we hang up our phasers. ❤️🖖," Mount wrote. The actor has played the character since season two of Star Trek: Discovery as the second prequel series to TOS after UPN's Enterprise. With the Sonequa Martin-Green-starred series going into the 32nd century, Strange New Worlds was created to continue that timeline. The series, which premiered in 2022, acts as a pseudo-reimagining of Gene Roddenberry's TOS had NBC not been insistent on creative changes that saw Hunter's Pike as the focus in the unaired pilot "The Cage."

Of the cast members of "The Cage," only Leonard Nimoy's Spock was retained, while Majel Barrett Roddenberry's Number One/Una Chin-Riley was eliminated, and she was recast as Nurse Christine Chapel. The episode would be repurposed into the TOS episode "The Menagerie," providing additional exposition for Spock as he faced a court-martial for helping his former captain, in an Enterprise now helmed by William Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk. As Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet conceived SNW, the series brought back Number One with Rebecca Romijn in the role while also reintroducing Barrett Roddenberry's other role, Chapel, with Jess Bush taking over. While John Hoyt played Dr. Phillip Boyce in "The Cage" as Chief Medical Officer before DeForest Kelley's Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy took over in TOS, SNW brought back a separate TOS original in Dr. Joseph M'Benga with Babs Olusanmokun in the role, taking over for Booker Bradshaw.

Ethan Peck took over the role from Nimoy as Spock on SNW and the other TOS characters reintroduced are Celia Rose Gooding's Nyota Uhura (from Nichelle Nichols), Martin Quinn's Montgomery Scott (from James Doohan), the future Chief Engineer of the Enterprise, and Paul Wesley's Kirk, the ship's future captain.

Aside from wondering if we'll see Bones, Sulu, or Chekov before SNW's end, perhaps Paramount+ should consider giving us at least one Pike-fronted feature before, in Mount's words, "hang up our phasers." As much as the fanbase would prefer to forget Section 31 existed, the streamer shouldn't give up doing streaming Star Trek films, especially when the cinematic fourth Kelvin Universe film has remained in limbo for the better part of nine years. I get that the shortened fifth and final season would probably have a cinematic feel, but the TOS and TNG films had box office appeal as TV casts, and if the suits at Paramount+ have enough faith to give SNW five seasons, then why not give them at least one final adventure in a TV movie?

