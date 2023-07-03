Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops Nerve-Racking S02E04 Trailer

Here's the trailer for the Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E04: "Among the Lotus Eaters."

Leading into this week's episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we were treated to a preview for S02E04: "Among the Lotus Eaters" that found Pike, La'An (Christina Chong), and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) on an away mission that wasn't going well. And then, earlier today, we took a look at the preview images. But if you're looking for a better sense of the dangers that the crew is facing this week, look no further than the trailer that just dropped. Pike, La'An, M'Benga, and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise are racing against time to escape from a planet where the radiation is robbing them of not just their memories – but also who they are,

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E04 "Among the Lotus Eaters"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 4 "Among the Lotus Eaters": Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities, as he confronts a ghost from his past. Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and written by Kirsten Beyer & Davy Perez, here's a look at the episode trailer, images & sneak preview for "Among the Lotus Eaters":

And beginning at around the 29:25 mark, here's the sneak preview for S02E04 "Among the Lotus Eaters" which was released last week during the latest episode of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room:

Here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

