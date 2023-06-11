Posted in: Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, star trek, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Mount & Peck Want Picard/TNG Crossover

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount & Ethan Peck don't want to stop at Lower Decks crossover. They have another dream in mind...

Unless you've been living under a rock in pop culture, crossovers are all the rage with talk of alternate timelines and multiverses, but for the sake of argument, let's stick to Star Trek. The first franchise crossover took place with the first live-action spinoff in The Next Generation with its premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint," which saw The Original Series holdover DeForest Kelley reprising his role as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, naturally advanced in age since TNG takes place 75 years after its predecessor. It certainly wouldn't be the last TOS crossover as all the original cast members except for Nichelle Nichols would reprise their role in a spinoff series or feature film that would continue a trend into today. It's something that Strange New Worlds hopes it can pull double duty in the Paramount+ era in crossovers since we already had two Lower Decks actors in Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who make their live-action debut to reprise their roles as ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler. Now SNW stars Anson Mount (Pike) and Ethan Peck (Spock) hope for another crossover – space-time continuum be damned.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Mount & Peck Thinking Picard, TNG

"I'd have to say The Next Generation," Peck tells SFX magazine about his dream crossover, "Just because I've gotten now to work with Jonathan Frakes and I've gotten to know some of the cast. They're so fun and wonderful, and I've become a fan of the show. Furthermore, I think Data is my all-time favorite character. It would be a dream come true to have a scene between Spock and Data. Played by Brent Spiner, of course." Mount adds he has a history with TNG and Picard star Patrick Stewart. "I've known Patrick Stewart since I was about 22 years old," he adds. "I met him when I was a very young man in graduate school, and we had a mutual friend, who's sort of my godmother in my higher education experience and an old friend of his from his RSC days. That friend has now passed, and every time Patrick and I see each other, we marvel at how it's just so sad that she's not here to see it because she really would have loved to see us as part of the same franchise. And if we could actually be on the same show or movie or something, that would really be the icing on the cake."

It would seem that TNG is the central hub when it comes to crossover since aside from the aforementioned Kelley, William Shatner (Kirk), Leonard Nimoy (Spock), Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov), and James Doohan (Scotty) also appeared. Nimoy and Doohan also appeared in the TV series, while Shatner, Koenig, and Doohan were in the 1994 crossover film Generations. Koenig made a vocal cameo in Picard playing his TOS character's son, Anton Chekov. Stewart and Jonathan Frakes (Riker) made guest appearances on Deep Space Nine. Colm Meaney (Miles O'Brien), who initially had a recurring role on TNG, was part of the initial cast of DS9, and Michael Dorn reprised his TNG role as Lt. Cmdr Worf joining the cast in season four. TNG favorites in cast members Marina Sirtis and LeVar Burton appeared in Voyager. The earlier also appeared with Frakes on Enterprise, and both also appeared on Lower Decks. There's a mountain of other cameos in the franchise's 55+ year history, but the possibilities are endless. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two premieres June 15th on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!