Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Bruce Horak Teasing Season 2 Return?

Bruce Horak is dialing up the speculation of a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two return and future (despite Hemmer's fate).

Bruce Horak isn't the first actor to play a visually impaired chief engineer of the U.S.S. Enterprise on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds since that distinction belongs to LeVar Burton on The Next Generation. The actor who played Hemmer on Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) Enterprise, like his character, is visually impaired, relying on intuition and feel to operate his post rather than having the visor that Burton's Geordi La Forge was afforded that allows him to see. Unfortunately, Hemmer met his end on an away mission in the season one penultimate episode, "All Those Who Wander," as the unwilling host of Gorn offspring that kills similarly to the xenomorph young of the Alien franchise. Knowing his upcoming fate, he made his ultimate sacrifice, falling to his death and doing his part to save the crew from another threat. Horak posted on social media in a tongue-in-cheek manner about the hope of some form of a return via a flashback.

Will Bruce Horak Return to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

"Here's some clickbait for ya. I'm a fan of the fans who can't wait for season 2 #starttek #StrangeNewWorlds #bringhemmerback," Horak wrote, referencing TrekMovie coverage of MCM Comic Con in London with cast members Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ericka Ortegas), Rebecca Romijn (Una-Chin Riley), and Ethan Peck (Spock) to discuss the upcoming season two of Strange New Worlds. Upon Uhura's relationship with Hemmer, Gooding teased how there's more to tell of their story and that might get explored.

"[Bruce Horak] is such a light, and for Uhura to have that, especially given her past and her history with family and community, to have someone so near and dear to her in those moments of newness and trying to figure out who she is in Starfleet and what Starfleet means to her—to have that was so beautiful," Gooding said. "And then to lose it was so heartbreaking but also so yummy for reasons I can't explain just yet. I think that there's a lot more to learn about their relationship, even in Hemmer's passing. And yeah, I'm just really excited for fans to get to know the layers of Uhura through her relationship with Hemmer and also her relationship with herself after Hemmer's gone."

Following "All Those Who Wander," producers teased about wanting to bring back Horak in some capacity, either as Hemmer in a flashback or a different role. While we did get a voiceover tease from The Original Series Scotty in the alternate reality season one finale, "A Quality of Mercy," Hemmer's replacement as chief engineer was already found in Carol Kane's Pelia in a recurring role. For more on the cast commenting on season two, you can check out the piece here. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two premieres on June 15 on Paramount+.

