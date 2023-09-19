Posted in: Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, dvd, preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Gets DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K UHD Release

Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD in time for the holidays.

Star Trek fans can now follow Strange New Worlds' boldest journey as season two makes its way to home release courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment. Arriving on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 5th, the set contains over two hours of special features, which include exclusive deleted and alternate scenes. Also announced are limited edition Blu-ray and 4K UHD steelbooks featuring collectible items. Among the highlights of season two are the anticipated crossover with Lower Decks that saw stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to live-action and what the crew of Pike's (Anson Mount) U.S.S. Enterprise looks like animated; and the first musical episode of the franchise in "Subspace Rhapsody."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Two Synopsis & Home Release Features

Strange New Worlds also stars Ethan Peck (Spock), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), Jess Bush (Christine Chapel), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), Christina Chong (La'an Noonien Singh), Babs Olusanmokun (M'Benga), Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), and Carol Kane (Pelia). The series confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and embarks on personal journeys that continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures unfold in surprising ways never seen in any Star Trek series.

Among the themes tackled in season two include time travel, amnesty, PTSD, the consequences of war, and conspiracy. Both the DVD and Blu-ray collections are four discs, and the 4K UHD set is three discs. The special features cover a variety of subjects: Producing Props; The Costumes Closet; The Gorn; Singing in Space; Exploring New Worlds; and Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes. The Limited Edition Steelbooks that are in Blu-ray and 4K UHD include a "Subspace Rhapsody" poster, and exclusive to the 4K UHD is a set of four character magnets that will let "fans customize the key art with their favorite character!"

