Star Trek Stars Mulgrew, Navia & More Offer SAG-AFTRA/WGA Support
Kate Mulgrew, Melissa Navia, Michelle Hurd, George Takei, and more spoke out in support of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA as part of Star Trek Day.
As fans celebrated Star Trek Day, there's an obvious gap in representation from the artists who continue to fight for their financial livelihoods from the writers and the actors with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Participants shined the spotlight on Paramount, one of several major studios at odds with the artists. Among those who spoke out are Melissa Navia (Strange New Worlds), Michelle Hurd (Picard), LeVar Burton (The Next Generation, Picard), Jeri Ryan (Voyager, Picard), George Takei (The Original Series), Armin Shimerman (Deep Space Nine), Kate Mulgrew (Voyager), Gates McFadden (TNG, Picard), and more.
Star Trek Voices Speak Out for SAG-AFTRA & WGA During Strikes
"We're with our fellow actors and writers," Navia told Deadline at the WGAE Star Trek picket in New York City. "We've been at this for months. It's been exhausting, but it's necessary. We're fighting for the future of our jobs and of this industry. To see so many fans and so many of the people who are the reason we do what we do…the reason why we tell stories here with us, telling us how much our work matters and what it means to them is a reminder of why we do what we do and why this fight is so necessary…"
Hurd, who's part of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, commented in front of the Paramount studios. "We're picketing because we're asking for them to come back to the table to negotiate fairly so we can be compensated for the work we love to do. There's enough from this billion-dollar industry to share the wealth and the revenue profits with the actors. Our health insurance hasn't changed since 1983. How is that in any way fair? We're asking for a fair negotiation and the ability to take care of ourselves and our families so we can continue telling the stories that you all love." For more on their comments, you can check out the social media posts below, including one from Bob Odenkirk, who joined the NYC protest.
