Star Trek Stars Mulgrew, Navia & More Offer SAG-AFTRA/WGA Support

Kate Mulgrew, Melissa Navia, Michelle Hurd, George Takei, and more spoke out in support of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA as part of Star Trek Day.

As fans celebrated Star Trek Day, there's an obvious gap in representation from the artists who continue to fight for their financial livelihoods from the writers and the actors with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Participants shined the spotlight on Paramount, one of several major studios at odds with the artists. Among those who spoke out are Melissa Navia (Strange New Worlds), Michelle Hurd (Picard), LeVar Burton (The Next Generation, Picard), Jeri Ryan (Voyager, Picard), George Takei (The Original Series), Armin Shimerman (Deep Space Nine), Kate Mulgrew (Voyager), Gates McFadden (TNG, Picard), and more.

Star Trek Voices Speak Out for SAG-AFTRA & WGA During Strikes

"We're with our fellow actors and writers," Navia told Deadline at the WGAE Star Trek picket in New York City. "We've been at this for months. It's been exhausting, but it's necessary. We're fighting for the future of our jobs and of this industry. To see so many fans and so many of the people who are the reason we do what we do…the reason why we tell stories here with us, telling us how much our work matters and what it means to them is a reminder of why we do what we do and why this fight is so necessary…"

Hurd, who's part of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, commented in front of the Paramount studios. "We're picketing because we're asking for them to come back to the table to negotiate fairly so we can be compensated for the work we love to do. There's enough from this billion-dollar industry to share the wealth and the revenue profits with the actors. Our health insurance hasn't changed since 1983. How is that in any way fair? We're asking for a fair negotiation and the ability to take care of ourselves and our families so we can continue telling the stories that you all love." For more on their comments, you can check out the social media posts below, including one from Bob Odenkirk, who joined the NYC protest.

"We're asking for them to come back to the table… to negotiate fairly… So we can continue telling the stories…" – 'Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd, SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, at the 'Star Trek' Day at Paramount in LA today #WritersStrike #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/NjAbribgHU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#SagAftraMembers at Paramount Studios, #StarTrek franchise actors George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan and others support walkout on Day 56 of Actors Strike. Burton says actors aren't backing down "one centimeter….and sees cracks in AMPTP and Streaming positions. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/wuXayfLUm3 — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) September 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here we are in front of the enemy gates(@KitSwink , @dawnn_lewis, @sirjohnlb242 and others walking the picket line and in solidarity behind the SAG-AFTRA and WGA work stoppage. We are there to make sure the next generation of creatives get a fair deal. Power to the middle class. pic.twitter.com/DnLjcrlhYc — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If fans and friends want to join Friday's special pickets in either LA or NY, here is all the info. If you'd like to donate to a strike fund to support our creative partners in WGA & SAG/AFTRA, go to @alifeinthearts 🎭 Solidarity in pursuit of a fair deal!#SAGAFTRAStrong pic.twitter.com/N8dip0Pwx3 — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) September 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We're striking for real, basic core principles so that makes it easy to carry on" – Bob Odenkirk at the WGAE 'Star Trek' picket in NYC today #WritersStrike #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/2pWupYFoDC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

