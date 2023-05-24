Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Trailer: Lower Decks Crossover Look Here's the official trailer & preview images for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - including a preview of the "Lower Decks" crossover.

It's hard to believe, but it's true. We are now less than a month away from the return of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for its second season. So what better time than now to pass along a fresh look at what to expect (we're all about that upcoming "Lower Decks" crossover)? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below – and serious props to Christina Chong (La'an Noonien-Singh) for tweeting out a ten-ton hint that something would be dropping today. And now, here's a look at preview images and the official trailer – including a sneak peek at what's to come with that crossover we've been obsessing over…

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official trailer & overview (followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser from April):

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

