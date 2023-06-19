Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E02 Images: Court Is Now In Session

With a new episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds hitting this week, we have preview images for S02E02 "Ad Astra Per Aspera."

With two (that's right, two) sneak previews for S02E02 "Ad Astra Per Aspera" having already been released, we know that this week's chapter of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be going the "Law & Order" route. Commander Una (Romijn) is confronted with the charges against them as some familiar faces take the stand – and Pike looks for something that will give them the upper hand. And now, we have the preview images you've been waiting for (followed by a look back at the previews we just mentioned):

In the clip below for S02E02 "Ad Astra Per Aspera" (beginning at the 29:00 mark) from Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room podcast, Pike (Mount) looks to lock down some legal firepower for Commander Una (Romijn), and he's willing to wait if he has to – just as long as he can keep breathing long enough. Following that, make sure to check out the previously-released preview for the next chapter:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

