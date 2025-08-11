Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E06: "The Sehlat…" Images Released

Check out the image gallery released for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 6: "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail."

Article Summary Get a first look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 6, "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail"

Episode spotlights Kirk’s debut as Captain, a captured Enterprise, and a mysterious alien threat

Writers David Reed and Bill Wolkoff, with Valerie Weiss directing, offer tense and twist-filled action

Season 4 gets a puppet-themed sneak peek from SDCC 2025, teasing another wild and new adventure for the Enterprise crew

With a new episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to hit this Thursday, we've got an early look at the image gallery for S03E06: "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail" to pass along. Written by David Reed and Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Valerie Weiss, the episode spotlights Kirk's (Paul Wesley) first day in the Captain's chair, the Enterprise captured by a deadly Scavenger Ship, and an alien menace that might just leave you guessing. For those wondering, a "sehlat" is something along the lines of a bear, native to Vulcan with some nasty fangs and a nasty predator nature. Interestingly enough, the slightly smaller domesticated sehlats were very popular with Vulcan children.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

