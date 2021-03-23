Star Trek: The Center Seat Docuseries Celebrates Franchise's 55 Years

The History Channel is hosting an eight-part documentary series titles The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek to coincide with the franchise's upcoming anniversary courtesy of The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss, creator and CEO of Nacelle Co, will direct the project according to Deadline Hollywood. From The Original Series conception from Gene Roddenberry at Desilu Studios in 1966, transition to film to the current incarnations at Paramount+, the documentary chronicles the franchise's highlights from every project including the lesser-known ones with The Animated Series and Phase II.

"Star Trek, from before I was 10 years old, gave me the closest thing I have to a code to follow in my life," Volk-Weiss said. "If it wasn't for the words 'I don't believe in the no-win scenario,' I'd be very alone, broke, and miserable in this world. So to say this is a passion project would be a tremendous understatement." The series will cover comprehensive interviews with cast and crew promising to leave no stone unturned. Throughout the franchise's 55-year existence spawned eight live-action series, 13 films, three animated series, shorts, two theme park attractions, two exhibits, and over 100 games (tabletop, video games, card, roleplaying, etc).

Ian Roumain serves as showrunner and executive producer for The Center Seat. Joining him to executive produce are Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Cisco Henson, and Mark Altman, who previously did in the same capacity for 2016's 50 Years of Star Trek. Obviously, a lot changed since 2016 with the latest Star Trek series in Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks as well as the upcoming Prodigy and Strange New Worlds. Nacelle Company's previous projects featured on Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Discovery, among others include The Toys That Made Us, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Antarctica, and The Movies That Made Us.