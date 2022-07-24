Star Trek Universe Series Now Stream Exclusively on Paramount+ in US

Prior to Paramount+'s launch and beyond, Paramount Global, the former ViacomCBS, licensed their various Star Trek shows to other streamers like Netflix. But that's about to change as, for the first time, the entire catalog of StarTrek series is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. In the video, we get William Shatner's Captain Kirk from The Original Series reciting the show's introduction as we cut away from the various ships from Star Trek's past. We cut away to Brent Spiner's Data from Next Generation, George Takei's Sulu from TOS, Emily Coutts Detmer from Discovery, Avery Brooks from Deep Space Nine, and Leonard Nimoy from The Animated Series perform the countdown starting at five.

We're then treated to more montages of the ships engaging in warp working up consoles with a healthy mix of past exploration and deadly threats each crew faced from all ten shows (which also includes Enterprise, Picard, Prodigy, and Voyager). There are over 55 years of history with the franchise across 10 shows and 13 feature films since TOS premiered on NBC in 1966. Following TOS' cancellation in 1969, Star Trek managed to stay relevant with its animated series and renewed interest in sci-fi thanks to the success of 1977's Star Wars, which led to 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

The success of the TOS films saw the franchise return to television in the less rigorous syndication with Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. The franchise continued its presence in syndication with DS9 in 1993 before going back to prime-time television with UPN's Voyager in 1995. With franchise fatigue setting in due to the lackluster performance from the TNG films and failing Enterprise, Paramount put the brakes following Enterprise's cancellation in 2005. Following the success of the Kelvin Universe films starting with 2009's Star Trek, the studio decided to launch its own streaming service in CBS All Access that would now become Paramount+ and made Discovery its flagship series in 2017 to reinvigorate the franchise. The streamer since expanded now to include more original programming in Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds.