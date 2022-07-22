William Shatner Takes Big, Steamy "Shat" on Star Wars, Nu-Star Trek

Having completed his ceremonial handprint ceremony, Star Trek icon William Shatner proceeded to do a Q&A at San Diego Comic-Con hosted by Kevin Smith for his upcoming second season of Masters of the Universe: Revolution to answer anything about the Star Trek franchise, his old age, Star Wars, and his Blue Origin space flight. The running joke at the panel was the 91-year-old Canadian actor could die at any moment. "None of us really want that, sir, but that would be fucking incredible at Comic-Con," Smith joked back. "People would be like, 'he died like the legend he was.'" Heading up the handprint ceremony was Legion M, which was also crowdfunding a documentary about the actor.

William Shatner "Shats" on Everything

When it came to Shatner's thoughts on Star Wars, in typical curmudgeon fashion, "Fuck Star Wars…But not Mark Hamill." Hamill, who's the most synonymous with Star Wars as Luke Skywalker, voices Skeletor in MOTU. "We love Mark Hamill," Smith agreed. MOTU will see the biggest sci-fi icons of Star Trek and Star Wars work together on a project. Another fan asked if there's any new Star Trek series in the Paramount+ era that rivals his own in The Original Series. "None of them," Shatner replied. "I got to know [creator] Gene Roddenberry in three years fairly well. He'd be turning in his grave at some of this stuff." On Shatner's first time in space in Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin spaceflight, "I went, and I vowed that every moment that I spent in space, would not be playing around in weightlessness, but looking out the window and trying to get an impression." For more on the panel, including a preview of Legion M's documentary, and Shatner's uncouth attitude toward a mask-wearing fan, you can check it out at The Hollywood Reporter.