Star Trek: Yellowstone Would Be Paramount+'s Ultimate No-Brainer Show Paramount+ should consider Star Trek: Yellowstone, combining their two biggest franchises for the ultimate combo with a HUGE audience.

By now, you'll probably have heard that the top shows driving Paramount Plus are Star Trek: Picard and the Yellowstone prequel series 1899 and 1923. Star Trek: Picard attracted new subscribers to the streamer. Know what the ultimate Paramount Plus series would be? Star Trek: Yellowstone. You know you want to see it.

Just imagine it. Star Trek: Yellowstone. It unites the two biggest franchises the streamer has and would draw in two of the most valuable and loyal audiences. The Yellowstone flagship show is ending this year after rumours of a major falling out between star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan with the former wanting less time on the fifth season. As a result, Costner is leaving the show, and the fifth season is now the last. The present-day Duttons will see their story end with probably the death of John Dutton, as played by Costner. You can bet Sheridan is totally going to pull a Logan Roy on John. He probably won't kill off John quietly and off-screen, so we don't see Costner, which saves the production from having Costner on set. Nobody dies quietly or peacefully on Yellowstone. Sheridan will probably have John die extremely violently. Off-screen. He'll probably kill off John Dutton in something extremely violent and explosive, so there won't be anything left of the body but traces of DNA and a Stetson hat. There will be a sequel series that Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star, and some of the surviving original cast will join him, but come on, isn't that going to be more of the same? Yes, that's what fans want, but why not shoot for the stars? Literally?

Star Trek: Yellowstone – Duttons in Spaaaaaaaace

Imagine the Dutton family surviving all the way into the future to the time of Starfleet. Imagine how their tribal libertarianism that puts the Dutton clan above all else can give with Starfleet. In Star Trek: Yellowstone, the ranch in Montana is no more. The Duttons have gone to space and recruited their ranch on a starship. These are the voyages of the USS Yellowstone, with Captain John Dutton XXIII in command. Todd Stashwick can play him as the scarily ruthless captain, a rogue who gets results as he patrols the edges of the Neutral Zone, taunting Romulans. Several Duttons are key crew members with equally ruthless streaks, carrying the Dutton family's ethos into space as they engage in tit-for-tat skirmishes of attrition with Romulans. There will be action, negotiations, and glowering stares galore! Star Trek: Yellowstone will continue Sheridan's themes of frontier justice, revenge, and power plays, this time in spaaaaaaaaaaaace!

How can Paramount Plus not want this? You know you want to see this.