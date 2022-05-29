Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: The Bad Batch Season 2

The last Star Wars Celebration was in a surprisingly cold Chicago in April of 2019. At the time, none one thought that the pandemic would happen, and the world was certainly not going to end anytime soon, yet here we are. There have been a few fan conventions happening here and there ever since COVID-19 hit, but Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, happening this weekend, is the first time it feels like we might actually be through the woods. Featuring a mask and vaccinate/negative test mandate, the convention has gone out of its way to make its fans and guests feel as safe as possible. And I'm on the floor at Star Wars Celebration, bringing you all the news. Today is the last day, and this writer is continuing her three-time Celebration tradition of attending and covering a panel for a Star Wars animated show she hasn't seen any episodes of yet. It's on my list of shows to watch, I promise!

Back in August 2021, ahead of its season finale, Lucasfilm and Disney+ confirmed that the animated "Clone Wars" spinoff Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be back in 2022 for another round of action and intrigue. Nine months later, fans are learning some of what they can expect with Sunday's "Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2" panel at Star Wars Celebration. Panel host David Collins welcomed EP & Supervising Director Brad Rau, EP & Head Writer Jen Corbett, Story Editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to the stage to cover highlights from the first season and drop some hints as to what's still to come.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the first season's voice cast included Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produced. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) co-executive produced with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau served as supervising director, with Corbett serving as head writer.

Star Wars Celebration The Bad Batch Liveblog

