While things might still be a bit "messy" on the Marvel Studios side of the streaming service, Disney+ and the "Star Wars" universe has been having a pretty good run of things lately. The second season of The Mandalorian is well underway and receiving rave reviews (with word that pre-production on a not-yet-announced third season already grinding along). On top of that, it looks like there will be some serious early 2021 movement on the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan limited series as well as the Rogue One prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) earlier adventures. But the one that has our curiosity peaked the most is Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) upcoming untitled "Star Wars" universe series- and now Headland's offering up some more intel.

Speaking with Fantastic Frankey as a guest on Let's Be Frank, Headland makes it clear that her series will be covering parts of the "Star Wars" universe and timeline that have remained unexplored for the most part until now. "It's in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don't know much about," Headland explained. Set to write as well as showrun the female protagonist-lead series, Headland explained how "Star Wars" novels such as Heir to the Empire influenced her growing up and why it's essential to find the right blend between new concepts and established canon/lore for a "Star Wars" series to work. "For me, it's less about going through the 'Star Wars' universe cinematically or artistically, I'm actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey," Headland elaborated. "When we were pitching, I had my designer create that Indiana Jones-like 'we go here and then we go here,' with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we're going."