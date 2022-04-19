Star Wars: Liam Neeson Discusses Qui-Gon's Franchise Future & More

While it's been 23 years since Liam Neeson last physically played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999's The Phantom Menace, recent Star Wars canon, and the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi offers a glimmer of hope in seeing him again. While promoting his latest thriller film Memory, the Oscar nominee offered up how he want Qui-Gon Jinn to return to the franchise.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?" Neeson told ComicBook.com. "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London." Qui-Gon was Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) master during the events of the Lucas film. The master fell at the hands of Darth Maul (Ray Park) and the young apprentice was able to avenge him later in the battle.

Liam Neeson Reprising Qui-Gon in Recent Star Wars Canon

Neeson reprised his role in recent years during the final seasons of the animated Clone Wars. He also provided a vocal cameo as one of several Jedi to encourage Rey (Daisy Ridley) during the final battle in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. With prequel-era characters in Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) confirmed to appear in the live-action Obi-Wan series that sees McGregor reprising the role, naturally questions naturally turned to Neeson's possible involvement in which he publicly denies.

While Neeson is no stranger to physically demanding roles given his run in action films, he's not a particular fan of tentpole blockbusters despite his big break in Sam Raimi's Darkman (1990) telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'll be honest with you, no. It's not. I'm really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff — which I admire — but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape," he said. "I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it — and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't. The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting." Memory is in theaters on April 29th.