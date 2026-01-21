Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Maul

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Teaser Released; Trailer Drops Thursday

Lucasfilm and Disney+ released a teaser for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, with the trailer for the animated series dropping tomorrow.

Let's head back to last year – specifically, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. During a panel held to both honor the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and more) and spotlight what's to come, moderator David Collins spoke with Dave Filoni (chief creative officer, Lucasfilm), Athena Yvette Portillo (vice president, animation production, Lucasfilm), and surprise guest Sam Witwer (voice of Maul), and that's when some najor news was dropped. Along with a screening of the premiere episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and the news that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 would be hitting screens later in the year, it was announced that Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+ had a new animated series set to land in 2026: Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, with Witwer starring. Attendees were even treated to a sneak peek at what's to come.

Earlier today, we were treated to a big update in the form of an announcement teaser dropping the news that an official trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will be arriving on Thursday, January 22nd. Though not announced, we're assuming it will also include an image gallery (maybe even a key art poster). But for now, check out the teaser for the trailer that's waiting for you above (and check back tomorrow for our best look yet). And speaking of that panel from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025…

To find out more about what the animated series has to offer, check out the panel from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, with Portillo and Witwer offering insights into how the series came about, what fans can expect, and much more:

