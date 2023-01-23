Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filming Wrap Reportedly Confirmed In two IG Stories posts that have since been removed, it appears filming on Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has wrapped.

As far as 2023 streaming series go, Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is definitely one that's on a lot of fans' radars. Stemming from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing, the series has been referred to as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s" by the studio. And now, it appears we're one step closer to learning more about what we can expect. In two Instagram Stories posts that have since been removed (but reported on by Deadline Hollywood), stunt coordinator George Cottle and stunt actor Juliana Potter confirmed that filming has officially wrapped. "That's a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again, I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I feel so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!" Cottle wrote as the caption accompanying a video. Potter shared a message reading, "Going to miss my 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' stunt family. So grateful. Can't wait for the world to see what's in store."

Attending last fall's D23 Expo 2022 red carpet event to promote Peter Pan & Wendy (in which he plays Captain Hook), Law was asked what it meant for him to be joining the "Star Wars" universe. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law shared in the clip below while being very careful not to give away any characters or other details.

Jude Law on joining the Star Wars universe: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination." #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 https://t.co/y7hIbabZVe pic.twitter.com/PKap5dMJ8Q — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet