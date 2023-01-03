Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Teaser: The Batch Is Done Hiding

A new year means a new season of animated adventures & intrigue for "The Batch," with the second season of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch set to hit streaming screens this week. After being treated to character profile key art posters of Omega, Hunter, Tech, Echo, Crosshair, and Wrecker over the past week, it's time for another chance to preview on one of the Empire's biggest headaches in action via a new teaser teasing tomorrow's Season 2 debut.

With "The Batch" ready to take the fight to the Empire beginning Wednesday, January 4th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

And just in case you need a formal reminder of who's who, here's an official "Bad Batch" role call:

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. With the second season set to hit screens on January 4, 2023, here's a look at the official trailer for the streaming series:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its second season on January 4, 2023, on the Disney+ streaming service.