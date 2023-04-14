Stargate, Robocop & More: Amazon Eyeing IPs for New TV, Film Projects Amazon Studios is looking to MGM to jumpstart series & films for Robocop, Stargate, Legally Blonde, Fame, Barbershop, Pink Panther & more.

The mantra "Everything Old Is New Again" continues to reverberate across the streaming landscape, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Amazon Studios is doing a deep dive into MGM's library of IPs to jumpstart series & film development. The titles named include Robocop, Stargate, Legally Blonde, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther, and The Thomas Crown Affair – with around a dozen in total reportedly being eyed. The news comes not long after reports that Amazon will be working with Michael B. Jordan to expand the "Creed" universe across television & film, and a first-look deal with Sylvester Stallone & Balboa Productions (potentially helping ease the "Rocky" rights issue). According to DH's reporting, a number of top creators have already inquired about adapting IPs that they're fans of, with Amazon Studios also looking at its in-house line-up of creators for consideration, too.

Each IP is being looked at as being for either film or television consideration – though, in special circumstances (think big IPs), both will be options on the table. That would seem to be the case for Legally Blonde (with talks of a third film heating up again), Stargate, and Robocop. When it comes to Fame, Barbershop, and The Magnificent Seven, the studio is considering going the series route. On the film side, leanings go to The Thomas Crown Affair, Pink Panther (possibly animated), and Poltergeist ("a possibility down the road"). As for the "James Bond" franchise, there's no news to report (aside from the upcoming reality series) as all of the attention is focused on the next film and a new lead. And the person taking the lead in digging through all of the legal layers to make all of this happen is Cynthia Waldman, Head of Library Rights at MGM. The 10-year veteran's focus will reportedly be to act as an "entertainment archeologist" who helps producers secure all of the necessary rights for an adaptation.