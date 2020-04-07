Stargirl Preview: Courtney Has Her Own Plan on How To Be A Superhero

The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl is set to debut next month (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network), when Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore begins her journey as the cosmic staff-wielding do-gooder while also inspiring the next generation of superheroes. That next generation includes modern takes on Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat, but it's not just the younger generation who will heed the call. When Courney finds out that her stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) has a history of living the sidekick life, Pat looks to protect his daughter the only way he knows how, and that "how" is spelled S.T.R.I.P.E. Pat's job is about to get a whole lot more complicated when he realizes that her "Plan" on being a hero isn't quite the same as his.

Here Is A Look At Who's Who in Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series stars Bassinger, Wilson, Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), and Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother).

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.