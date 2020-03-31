"Stargirl" Preview: New School, New Family & New Generation of Justice

The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl may be making viewers wait just a little longer before its debut (shifting from May 12 to May 19), at least they're kind enough to offer us a fresh preview of the pilot episode.

In the images below, we're introduced to Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a teenager faced with being a teenager. Now throw in the culture shock of moving from Los Angeles to Blue Valley, Nebraska – then sprinkle in the "family shock" of getting to know a new stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Trae Romano). Pretty easy to understand why Courtney's not quite feeling herself.

Clearly, there's nothing there that can't be fixed by a cosmic staff that carries generations of backstory with it – right?

Ummm, based on what you're about to see in the following preview? We'd say – wrong?

"Stargirl" season 1, episode 1 "Stargirl": In the series premiere episode, Courtney's seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (series star AMY SMART), stepfather Pat Dugan (series star LUKE WILSON) and stepbrother Mike (series star TRAE ROMANO), and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Super Heroes.

About The CW & DC Universe's "Stargirl"

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother).

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.