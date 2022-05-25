Stargirl Season 3: Seth Green Joins Cast as New Thunderbolt Voice

With The CW's DC's Stargirl moving from the summer to the fall and then moving to Wednesday nights when the fall hits, the Brec Bassinger-starring series is set to go through some serious changes (some of which Bassinger touches upon below). Earlier today, TVLine reported exclusively that Seth Green (Robot Chicken) will be taking over voicing Thunderbolt (previously voiced by Jim Gaffigan), with Alkoya Brunson returning as Jakeem.

Bassinger discussed a number of topics, including Meg DeLacy's Cindy continuing her bid to become a member of the JSA, Courtney's new "neighbors," The Shade (Jonathan Cake) making his presence known more, that Mister Bones (Keith David) will be making his presence known in several episodes, the status of Courtney & Cameron's (Hunter Sansone) "slowest-burn relationship ever," and how Joel McHale's Sylvester being upped to series regular status will create some confusion over who will get to wield the cosmic staff… and that confusion starts with "Cosmo."

But the biggest reveal has to do with the town's growing population mix of heroes & villains… and how this season will find everyone asking, "Whodunit?" After a bit of hesitation and (thankfully) some encouragement on the part of the reporter, Bassinger revealed what the theme for the third season will be while speaking with TVLine last week. "You know what, I'm just gonna say it… Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is." Okay, we're now officially even more sold on the season than we were before… especially if we get one of those Hercule Poirot "gather all of the suspects together" moments during the finale when the killer's revealed. Here's a look at the clip:

"And that's a wrap on filming Stargirl season 3. To say these past six months have been the biggest blessing would be such an understatement… I've made some of the best friends, had some of the funnest nights, and shot a really freaking awesome season. I can not WAIT for y'all to see it," Bassinger wrote in her Instagram post back in March marking the official end of filming, along with an image of herself in full-on superhero mode along with the final clapperboard of the season's shoot:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt.

Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Matching his comic book origins, Rics is LGBTQ and wields strange & uncontrollable shadow abilities. Living on the streets and searching for his sister, Todd falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones as they search for an understanding of how his powers work. And for those of you familiar with the path that the comics took, this casting could signal some rough future times ahead for the duo. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.