Stargirl Teaser Finds Dragon King Believing in His Injustice Society

The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl is less than two weeks away from taking the spotlight (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network), when Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore is faced with a destiny that she's more than willing to embrace. The only thing she's asking for? Maybe a little time to learn the ropes, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Courtney will have to learn on the job if she wants to inspire the next generation of justice. Joining stepdad/teammate Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) aka big robot muscle S.T.R.I.P.E. in helping Courtney learn the ropes is a new "Justice Society of America" with a roster than includes Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite; Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat; and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman.

Of course, what kind of superhero series would Stargirl be if there wasn't an equal-yet-opposing team of super-villains waiting to do to this generation of heroes what it did to the JSA? In the following teaser, viewers get to meet the Injustice Society of America, the villains that have learned from the past and have every intention of repeating it: Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

Here's Our Look At Who Else Is Joining Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.