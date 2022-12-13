Stargirl/Titans Crossover Is Either Happening or The Best Swerve Ever

With all of the attention being rightfully spent on the series finale of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, it looks like folks forgot that the end card that read "Never The End" is going to prove to be true sooner than expected. Back in September, Bassinger posted to Instagram, "Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Crazy coicindence. cRaZy. #dcstargirl Xo," and included an image of herself in the full suit along with Stargirl creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy) and director Eric Dean Seaton. That seemed to confirm unofficial set photos circulating on social media that showed a crossover on the way between The CW's now-canceled DC's Stargirl and HBO Max's Titans. When asked by Collider back in November about the post and the rumors, Titans showrunner Greg Walker added a bit more fuel to the fire. "I left Toronto, and Geoff came up to work on episode 407, and then crazy stuff started happening. Geoff works in mysterious ways. I haven't seen the episode yet," Walker shared. "So I'm waiting to see exactly what's going on. But we'd be lucky to have Stargirl if we got her on our show. I'm a huge fan of the series and what Geoff has done, and Brec's amazing, so that's all I know. There is the kind of secret rogue units of Titans working without my knowledge."

And then last week, it seemed like The Flash Podcast nearly got Johns to crack. Discussing the series finale with Bassinger and Johns, the show's creator & showrunner was asked about the growing buzz surrounding a possible crossover. "I will get in so much trouble at this point [laughs]. I can't say anything but, 'never the end.'" When the host attempted to rephrase the question to see if characters from DC's Stargirl could "live on" through shows like Titans or HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Johns apparently wasn't willing to take the bait, responding, "You didn't ask it differently enough, I'm sorry, I can't answer that! [laughs]." Of course, there's that matter of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" to consider, in which the ending showed Courtney/Stargirl set up on Earth-2 while the Titans are living on Earth-8 & the Doom Patrol family (another rumored crossover) on Earth-21. Start speculating now on how this could jump-start a very interesting streaming universe. Now here's a look back at Bassinger's post from September, where she dropped that ten-ton tease: