Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller Reportedly Join Rogue One Series

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Kyle Soller (Brexit) are signing up to join Diego Luna (Narcos) when he reprises his role as Rebel Alliance officer Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ Rogue One prequel series. Though representatives from Disney declined to confirm Variety's reporting, the two actors are reportedly in final negotiations for undisclosed roles. Original film co-writer Tony Gilroy will pen the pilot for the series as well as direct multiple episodes, with Stephen Schiff serving as showrunner. Without too much "spoilage" out of respect for those who haven't seen the film, the series focuses on Andor's adventures prior to the mission to steal the Death Star plans. Co-starring Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol, Firefly) as droid K-2SO, the series' spotlight will focus on Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire, all leading up to the events of the film.

Earlier this year, Luna confirmed that filming on the project was expected to take place this year, but with the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on productions across the pop culture landscape there's no certainty that the production timeline will remain the same. Should that be the case, the next question to be answered would be if the delay would impact the series' 2021 debut. But for now, Luna has read some of the scripts and is "really excited" by what he's seen though he knows "very little" about what the series has planned. In fact, what's impressing him the most about the series so far is its ability to be engaging and unique, even when we know how it all ends: "It is a different approach because of the beauty and it's how things happen. It's not just what happens. It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting." Being able to explore Andor more fully gives Luna a chance to dig deeper as an actor: "It was hard to start a film knowing you were going to die so fast, but now we can talk about what happened earlier".