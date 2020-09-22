As we make our weekly "walkabout" across the television landscape, it's time to check in on the set of Stephen Amell's upcoming STARZ series Heels. Last time we stopped by, Amell was signaling that the first week of work had wrapped and he was impressed with what he's seeing. On Tuesday, we learned that Amell had a chance to work with co-star Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood, For All Mankind) for the first time- and to say he got a lot out of it would be an understatement: "Worked with Chris Bauer for the first time today. It felt like being paid to attend an acting class." Bauer plays Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

Here's a look at Amell's tweet:

Worked with Chris Bauer for the first time today. It felt like being paid to attend an acting class. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 22, 2020

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.