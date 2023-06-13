Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, colbert, late night, stephen colbert

Stephen Colbert Extends CBS/"The Late Show" Contract Through 2026

Earlier today, we learned that CBS had extended Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" contract, keeping him on the network through 2026.

CBS may have said goodbye to late-night show host James Corden back in April, but the network isn't looking to part ways with Stephen Colbert anytime soon. Speaking at the Banff TV Festival earlier today, CBS CEO George Cheeks shared that the network had reached a contract extension that would see CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert remaining on the network for another three years (through 2026) – with the current deal set to run out at the end of the year. Sharing that Colbert's late-night show was "absolutely crushing it" and "firing on all cylinders," Cheeks added, "We just extended him for three more years, and I was praying for that to happen."

As we mentioned before, CBS is seeing a change in its late-night line-up at a time when all the networks look at what the future could mean for that time period programming-wise. After eight years following Colbert, Corden's departure has opened up a timeslot that could be ripe for experimentation – which may explain why the late-night host is considering executive producing a reboot of Comedy Central's Chris Hardwick-hosted @midnight to follow him.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Louis Cato and "THE LATE SHOW band," the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Colbert serves as host, with Louis Cato serving as the late-night show's bandleader. The Late Show, Inc. (a CBS Company), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is executive produced by Colbert, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart.

