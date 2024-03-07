Posted in: Apple, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: AppleTV, jerry seinfeld, martin short, Morgan Neville, selena gomez, steve martin, tina fey

Steve Martin Documentary STEVE! (martin) Chronicles Comedian's Career

Director Morgan Neville is chronicling the life of actor and comedian Steve Martin in Apple TV's "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces."

The documentary explores Steve Martin's career, from early struggles to comedic renown.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, personal insights, and industry stars.

Debuting March 29th, the documentaries celebrate Martin’s impact on comedy and entertainment.

AppleTV+ and director Morgan Neville are celebrating the life of one of comedy's most enduring figures, Steve Martin, in the avant-garde documentary titled STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces chronicling the nearly six decades of his career. The trailer begins featuring a clip of his goofy standup with his white suit, shaped balloons, and glasses-fake nose get-up saying, "And if you buy my album and you came down here expecting me to do a lot of routines from the record and I didn't do them…Well, excuuuuuse me!"

The Life and Times of Steve Martin

As one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment, "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces" dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin's personal and professional trials and triumphs. "Then" chronicles Martin's early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. "Now" focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.

Martin, who made his debut in 1967's Off to See the Wizard as Simon the Pieman, is one of the most versatile performers of all time, perfecting timeless comedy in his stand-up, live performances, on-screen, and as a musician. It's hard to believe, given his numerous appearances on Saturday Night Live, that he was never a cast member, given his early appearance in 1976 and how beloved he was by Lorne Michaels and the SNL team. With over 70 on-screen credits, it's surprising that his current Hulu series Only Murders in the Building was his longest dedicated commitment to episodic television.

The trailer focuses on his stand-up routines and home movies and features some highlights from his films. Some of the bits he brought to SNL, like "Wild and Crazy Guy." Among those featured include Martin (of course), his Only Murders in the Building co-stars in long-time collaborator Martin Short and Selena Gomez; Finn Wittrock, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, and Diane Keaton. The documentary is produced by Neville, Meghan Walsh, and Charlise Holmes and executive produced by Caitrin Roger, Ben Cotner and Emily Osborne. STEVE! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces premieres on March 29th on AppleTV+.

