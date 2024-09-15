Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jackass, steve-o

Steve-O Ditches Breast Implants Plan After Transgender Cashier Convo

Steve-O (Jackass) shared how a conversation with a transgender cashier at his supermarket led him to ditch his plans to get breast implants.

Earlier this summer, "Jackass" star and stand-up comedian Steve-O shared that he was going in a very "interesting" direction with his upcoming Gone Too Far tour. "I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts, and whatever," he revealed during an edition of the X5 podcast. But now, Steve-O has announced that his plan to get breast implants isn't going to happen – and shared how an unexpected conversation with a transgender cashier at the supermarket he was at led to his decision. "I just feel like the universe put this encounter before me, and ultimately, I decided that the universe had intervened," Steve-O revealed during an interview with Consequence of Sound.

"On the day the scheduled surgery was supposed to happen, I was checking out at the supermarket, and the person ringing up my groceries was evidently transgender, and it struck me as a sign from the universe. So I asked the transgender person if I could run something by them, and I had a conversation with this person that had a profound impact on me," the comedian/performer shared. "[They] described how they weren't allowed to use the bathroom at their place of work, that there were like maybe 28 states in the country that would arrest them for having an ID that said female on it," he continued. "That there were politicians making concerted efforts to lock them up in internment camps. It was really pretty heartbreaking, the level of oppression that was described."

Getting a perspective from a community he hadn't intended to reach out to before the stunt ("I didn't really have any dedicated meetings or conversations with trans people because I didn't really feel that I had to"), Steve-O began to see the many downsides to what he had planned. "Framed like that, I thought about it in a way that I hadn't before, where you know, wow, maybe it's not all fun and games. Especially the pranks. Like, I would've considered it to be better footage if I was to be beaten up at the motorcycle rally. And just having that mentality was very flawed, because ultimately it would be an exercise in celebrating violence against trans people. At least, it would be interpreted that way by some, and when it was put to me that way, I thought, 'Wow, maybe I missed the mark on that one," he revealed.

Though the plan has been scrapped, one thing that the comedian/performer wanted to make clear was that he was never intending any ill will towards any group – it was all about the laughs. "I knew what my motivation was, I knew what my intention was, and it wasn't to be hurtful to anybody. I was just trying to get laughs. I had done a bunch of workshop shows to test out material, and I had a number of trans people come to me after the shows to voice support for [the stunt]. And I think some people would've been okay with it, and some people wouldn't have. It would've been a mixed bag," Steve-O added.

