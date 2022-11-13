My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 7 Review: Dark Days Ahead for Our Heroes

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Disaster Walker," was intense and heart-wrenching. It did a fantastic job of following multiple POVs and keeping them concise and coherent. It managed to show growth and character development without losing itself in the action or the pace. It has also done a great job of building insane tension and showing off some characters while also setting others up for what seems like heartbreak to come. I am not going to lie, this episode made me so anxious watching it.

Eraserhead, or as I like to call him, Aizawa dad… I mean, it nearly killed me when he said he needed to keep watching his students until they graduate. And then Deku said that losing Aizawa would be the worst thing that could happen; excuse me while my Grinch heart grows 7 times its size as the moisturizing tears around Aizawa's eyes just flare up. The cuts between students-teachers and then the montage of their happy families, and Eri with All Might, back home while the somber narrative goes on was just as emotional as it was dark— it just kept bubbling up a sense of foreboding that makes me feel we are not quite ready for what is to come.

Deku and Bakugo joining the battle to protect their teacher was like AAAGH! While I love seeing them join in on the fight and get their shots in alongside Endeavor, it is still pretty nerve-wracking considering what Shigaraki is really after. And boy, do we see what he really is after: One for All, All for One's brother. I do think his split sense of self between him and his master AFO might be the one thing that might help them in their battle against Shigaraki. With the Nomus running wild and keeping the heroes from joining battle, it seems like the one thing that might keep decay from falling over them, to which Shigaraki confesses he can fully control what to decay or not. I actually agree with Deku that keeping Eraserhead alive is a top priority… they would already be dust without him.

Then we jump into the villa where Gigantomachia has been woken by Shigaraki, and Jirou has alerted the rest of the students that something big is on the move. Mt. Lady and Midnight do try putting up a fight, but Midnight seems to have been badly hurt and urges Momo that perhaps breaking some rules might be needed in this case due to the gravity of the situation. I nearly cried with how Midnight sounded, and Momo being smart, realized her sensei was gravely injured. It was great to finally see Momo be assertive and take the lead; we all knew classes 1-A and B are not keen on backing away from a fight… the more you tell them no, the more they will find a way to be there. True heroes.

This season of My Hero Academia has done great in building up the intensity and delivering fantastic heroic moments. It definitely has to be one of the best seasons to date, if not the best one so far. I truly hope the rest of the season continues to match up in action, pace, and intensity. However, I am not keen on losing any heroes I like, my heart is not able to take Midnight has been injured already. I love that they kept hitting us with action and emotion in balance and have not made this a joke or any silly moments… I am looking at you, Avengers… Anyway, great episode, and I am not sure this anxiety will go away until we get some resolution. Ahem.

