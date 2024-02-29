Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, Sting, wrestling

Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite

The Chadster spills on how AEW's Sting stunt on Dynamite disrespected WWE legends and wrestling safety – Tony Khan's gone too far! 😡🤼‍♂️

Oh, dang it, Tony Khan! The Chadster cannot believe the audacity of last night's main storyline on AEW Dynamite. It was, without a shadow of a doubt, a blatant slap in the face to everything WWE and Triple H represent in the wrestling world. 🤦‍♂️😡

Firstly, let's talk about the utter disrespect shown by Ric Flair and Sting. These legends, who were given the highest honors of retirement in WWE, couldn't keep to their adieu, and there they were on AEW Dynamite, getting all physical as if WWE didn't know what's best for them. 😤🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! To make it worse, we had the nerve of Darby Allin, a rebel who clearly could never fit into the glorious WWE atmosphere with his risky and, quite frankly, dangerous wrestling style. And don't even get The Chadster started on the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, co-founders of this company that dares to compete with the vaulted institution that is WWE. 😠💢

Let The Chadster give his dear readers a recap of this preposterous segment, so you can grasp the agony The Chadster endured. 🤯📝 Early on, we saw the EVPs, the Young Bucks, arrogantly waltzing in with their snarky little white baseball bats, insufferably looking for Sting. Then, in the middle of the show, they had the gall to invade Sting's dressing room filled with black baseball bats hanging from the ceiling. Mind games? No, this is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️👎

As the show hit its climax, the Bucks were brandishing those bats like they ruled the place. Out of nowhere, a Sting fan turned out to be Darby, who jumped into a premature fray. Of course, outnumbered, Darby got pummeled, and then Flair marched down, turned on the Bucks—literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by throwing chops and punches. Sting then descended from the rafters as if the tragic incident with Owen Hart never happened, which, by the way, was no fault of Vince McMahon's or WWE's. 😡😭

That descent, oh, The Chadster can't stress this enough, should never be allowed again! Yet here we have AEW treating it like some kind of cheap stunt. And as Sting dealt out his vigilante justice, The Chadster could only think of one thing: how everyone involved in this this whole disgusting display didn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😫🚫

This usurpation of WWE's legacies, the mockery of rules and safety, not to mention the lack of sanctity for retirements—auughh man! It's just too much! What's next? Will Tony Khan personally come to The Chadster's house and throw a White Claw seltzer at the TV? Oh wait, that was what The Chadster did last night out of sheer frustration! 📺🍹 And you can bet your last Smash Mouth CD that Keighleyanne didn't get why it was entirely Tony Khan's fault. Instead, The Chadster heard yet another lecture on "responsibility," while she went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows. It's so clear to him. Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life! 😖💔

In conclusion, last night's AEW Dynamite was nothing short of an ego trip for past WWE greats and an exhibition of AEW's misguided sense of showmanship. Remember, The Chadster drives a sleek Mazda Miata—not to change the subject, but perhaps that represents the speed and class that AEW sorely lacks. 😒🚗

As one of the lone voices of unbiased journalism, standing with greats like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, The Chadster must endure, continue to report the truth, and resist the corrupting influence of Tony Khan's vendetta-filled, cheesed-off tactics. 😤📰 #UnbiasedJournalismClub

Stay strong, WWE faithful. The Chadster is here for you, always and forever. 😢🙏

