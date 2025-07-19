Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Jess Bush on Chapel/Spock, [SPOILER] Snappy Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Jess Bush discussed S03E02: "Wedding Bell Blues," the Chapel/Spock dynamic, and [SPOILER] return.

On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) has a lot going through her mind from her career and academic studies in Starfleet to her relationship with Spock (Ethan Peck). In the season two episode "Wedding Bell Blues," Chapel and Spock decide to take a break while the latter decides she wants space and ends up with Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan) when coming back. As Spock deals with the reality of his situation, Trelane (Rhys Darby), a mysterious bartender/wedding planner, offers the Vulcan a drink with unintended consequences. Bush spoke to Bleeding Cool about Chapel and Spock's relationship, how having space complicates matters since it turns into a love triangle, and the surprise twist in the end with an anecdote. The following contains major spoilers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Jess Bush on Working Through Chapel's Complicated Relationship with Spock

After Trelane offers Spock a drink, we see him awake to find himself in a new reality where he's still with Chapel and preparing for a wedding rather than just celebrating the upcoming anniversary of the Federation as originally intended. As the Vulcan accepts his new arrangement, he runs into Korby, who seems to be the only person aware of the alternate reality, because it's TV, and if there isn't someone who notices something is off, we wouldn't have an episode. While Spock still struggles to keep his human side in check, his jealous reaction to Korby's confrontation by slugging him in the face allows him to reach the epiphany that his love rival might be correct and his engagement might be a farce.

We see Chapel and Spock going through some things this season. What's it been like developing that with Ethan?

Bush: Ethan is so wonderful to work with. He's such a lovely, caring person, and such an incredible actor as well. It's been an absolute pleasure working with him to develop that connection between Chapel and Spock, which has now gotten very complicated as we have observed.

At the episode's climax, Korby's attempts to interrupt the ceremony result in Trelane turning him into a bulldog. As Spock delivers his "vows," sharing his words of wisdom, he finally reaches Chapel as they mutually break off the engagement before it's revealed Trelane's a Q to which the original, but in a blue gaseous form, voiced by The Next Generation/Picard's John de Lancie, appears and gets his "son" to free the remaining enthralled wedding guests.

At the end of the second episode reveal with Q, did John de Lancie show up on set?

Bush: Q did not show up on set, but I met John de Lancie on a cruise and performed one of his original plays for the cruise crowd with Brent Spiner. Who else was there? Oh my god! It's escaping me, but it was a group. It was one of the most surreal moments of my life. I was in a room with like three legendary Trek actors singing a Rice Krispies commercial and choreographing a dance routine for John de Lancie's play. That's amazing. It was wild.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stream on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!