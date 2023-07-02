Posted in: Amazon Studios, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Dave Foley, star trek, strange new worlds, the kids in the hall

Strange New Worlds/Kids in the Hall Crossover Gets Our Full Support

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount and The Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley reminded us that social media can still be civil.

A good chunk of the time, we think of Twitter as nothing more than a seething social media cesspool overflowing with hate and toxic misinformation. Part of the reason for that has to do with there being a lot of examples out there of Twitter being nothing more than a seething social media cesspool overflowing with hate and toxic misinformation. But every now and then, something happens that knocks us out of our cynical funk and has us appreciating the possibilities that social media presents. We had a perfect example of that over the weekend, with the kind of crossover we never saw coming but are better for it. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount and The Kids in the Hall star Dave Foley had a mini-debate on Twitter over whether or not "agnostic" is a meaningful term in the context of discussing belief and atheism. But more than that? The two offered us an all-too-rare reminder that there are still some slivers of civility out there.

Here's a look at how the social media back-n-forth went, with Foley sharing his perspective on where "agnostic" lies in terms of faith – followed by a brief exchange where we get a better sense of both Mount's & Foley's perspectives:

I have to disagree. If stating that any form of God exists is fundamentally presumptive then, by logic, stating the absence of such a God is also fundamentally presumptive. The agnostic pays credence to both sides of the unanswerable equation & rests comfortably in the question. — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But the terms don't relate to the existence of god at all, only to to presence or absence of belief. Anyone claiming to know there is no god is not an atheist. They are stating a belief. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

From there, things turn into a fun exchange of mutual respect between the two. Yes, folks on social media can have differing viewpoints on some things and still keep things respectful (granted, that's also contingent upon the topic – as well as the positions being taken – because some require heated passion)…

Also, big fan. Excited about the new season. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Oh, man. I'm beyond flattered. Thank you. And I can say the exact same thing to you, sir. — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Kids in the Hall" started running on MTV when I was in high school. I mean, come on! "Bad Doctor" divinely inspired… or WAS it? 🤔 — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But leave it to Foley to end things on a great comedic note…

Even if god had a hand in it he's not getting a cut of the residuals. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) July 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

