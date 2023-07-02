Posted in: Amazon Studios, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Dave Foley, star trek, strange new worlds, the kids in the hall
Strange New Worlds/Kids in the Hall Crossover Gets Our Full Support
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount and The Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley reminded us that social media can still be civil.
A good chunk of the time, we think of Twitter as nothing more than a seething social media cesspool overflowing with hate and toxic misinformation. Part of the reason for that has to do with there being a lot of examples out there of Twitter being nothing more than a seething social media cesspool overflowing with hate and toxic misinformation. But every now and then, something happens that knocks us out of our cynical funk and has us appreciating the possibilities that social media presents. We had a perfect example of that over the weekend, with the kind of crossover we never saw coming but are better for it. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount and The Kids in the Hall star Dave Foley had a mini-debate on Twitter over whether or not "agnostic" is a meaningful term in the context of discussing belief and atheism. But more than that? The two offered us an all-too-rare reminder that there are still some slivers of civility out there.
Here's a look at how the social media back-n-forth went, with Foley sharing his perspective on where "agnostic" lies in terms of faith – followed by a brief exchange where we get a better sense of both Mount's & Foley's perspectives:
From there, things turn into a fun exchange of mutual respect between the two. Yes, folks on social media can have differing viewpoints on some things and still keep things respectful (granted, that's also contingent upon the topic – as well as the positions being taken – because some require heated passion)…
But leave it to Foley to end things on a great comedic note…
