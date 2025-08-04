Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds S03E05: "Through the Lens of Time" Images Released

Here's a look at the image gallery released for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 5: "Through the Lens of Time."

Chapel and Korby's quest brings the Enterprise to ancient ruins and a hidden dark mystery

This week's episode is directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Onitra Johnson and Davy Perez

Season 4 teaser shown at SDCC features a puppet-themed twist and more

After rewatching "A Space Adventure Hour" more times than we would care to admit, we're back with an early look at what's ahead with this week's chapter of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Along with an overview for S03E05: "Through the Lens of Time," we also have the image gallery that was released earlier today for the Andi Armaganian-directed and Onitra Johnson & Davy Perez-written episode. Following that, we have a look back at the puppet-themed Season 4 sneak peek that was released during San Diego Comic-Con – here's a look!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E05: "Through the Lens of Time"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 5: "Through the Lens of Time" – Chapel (Jess Bush) and Korby's (Cillian O'Sullivan) quest leads the Enterprise to ancient ruins that are hiding a dark secret. Directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Onitra Johnson & Davy Perez.

ST: SNW Season 4 Offers Puppet Preview During SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

