Strange Planet: Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Set Apple TV+ Animated Adapt

It's been a busy week in the animated world of Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. This past weekend saw the fifth season premiere of the popular Adult Swim series, and earlier today we learned that Jordan Young (BoJack Horseman) was tapped to serve as showrunner & executive producer on Harmon and FOX Entertainment's upcoming animated series Krapopolis. Now we're learning that Harmon's reach will also extend to Apple TV+, with word that the Community creator is teaming up with Strange Planet creator Nathan Pyle to bring the webcomic and graphic novels to the streaming service with a straight-to-series order. Featuring stories that focus on big-eyed, brightish-blue aliens on a planet that could be Earth's cousin, the series will follow their day-to-day activities, where even the simple act of sunbathing and sneezing take on some epically different takes- like "sun damage" and "face fluid explosions."

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and animation studio & production house ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman), with Amalia Levari (Joe Pera Talks With You) set as showrunner and Harmon & Pyle executive producing. In addition, Alex Bulkley & Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine, while Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project.

