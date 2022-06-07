Stranger Things 4: Ross Duffer "Sure" There Will Be Season 5 Time Jump

Did you really think- even with a little more than a month to go until Season 4 Part 2 hits the streaming service with two epic season-ending episodes- that it would be too soon for folks to start asking Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer about the fifth & final season of Stranger Things? While the Duffer Bros aren't ready to start unveiling filming start dates and things like that, Matt says that "a lot of it is pretty well mapped out." That said, things aren't so mapped out that there isn't room to make changes when needed. "We learn a lot every time we make a [season]," Matt explains. "We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making Season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline. The ending is the hard thing. That's obviously the stressful thing. We really want to stick the landing." One thing viewers can pretty much definitely expect in the fifth season is a jump in time- and that's not so much by choice. "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," Ross revealed during their conversation with TVLine. But for now? The Duffer Bros have more immediate concerns. "So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up," Ross continued. "Believe it or not, we're still working on Season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive."

Now here's a look at that tweet from the show's writers room confirming just how big of a season finale is in store when Volume 2 premieres this July 4th weekend:

Official finale runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a nostalgic look back at the first volume of Stranger Things 4 (currently streaming… like you needed to be told):

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.