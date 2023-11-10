Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: david harbour, netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: David Harbour Expects Start "In a Couple of Days"

Stranger Things fans might have a clearer picture of when filming on the fifth & final season is expected to start, thanks to David Harbour.

Well, that didn't take long. Less than 24 hours after we speculated whether or not Marvel Studios moving Marvel's Thunderbolts from late 2024 to Summer 2025 was good news for the actor – considering he also has the final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things (or "Stranger Things 5") to film – David Harbour offered a bit more clarity on what his upcoming filming schedule is looking like. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America, the recently honored Giving Ambassador was asked what was up first for him now that the SAG-AFTRA strike was over (with union members expected to vote next week after a vote from the National Board on Friday). "I mean, we got to film that last season of 'Stranger Things,' don't we? I got to be down there… like, in a couple of days. We got to get going – we're late," Harbour shared regarding the time frame for his return as Jim Hopper.

And here's a look at the two posts from the past two "Stranger Things Day" events, slowly piecing together the puzzle that is the fifth & final season:

Matt & Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise, it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!