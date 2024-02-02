Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Duffers Check-In From Filming

Ross Duffer posted looks at how the past two weeks of Stranger Things 5 filming have gone - including Millie Bobby Brown, Matt Duffer & more.

By the time the Next on Netflix 2024 trailer was done screening on Thursday, it was pretty clear to fans of Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 that the final season wouldn't be hitting this year. Realistically – with filming just getting underway last month and the time needed for post-production & marketing once it's wrapped – there was never going to be a way that the global phenomenon could've ever made it under the 2024 wire. The silver lining to all of that? We're getting more time to check out how things are going with filming – with Ross Duffer posting some behind-the-scenes images from the set to confirm that the third and fourth weeks of filming have wrapped. But the headline-grabbing image was the one that was sent out on the show's Instagram broadcast channel – a look at the Duffer Brothers arm-in-arm with none other than Millie Bobby Brown:

Here's a look at what else Ross Duffer had to share from the third & fourth weeks of filming – followed by a look back at what the Duffer Brothers had to share about the fifth & final season:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

