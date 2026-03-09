Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things 5: Tiffany "Had No Idea" Song Would Be Used in Series

Tiffany discusses her hit song "I Think We're Alone Now" being featured in the final season of Stranger Things and being surprised by it.

To say that the Matt & Ross Duffer had an ear for 80s pop culture would be an understatement, especially when their success on Stranger Things allowed them to aim high for their expanding playlists. Not only did you have Kate Bush, Metallica, and Prince see their signature songs surge on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple, but they also brought in new legions of fans. You can add singer-songwriter Tiffany to the mix, who didn't realize her biggest hit, "I Think We're Alone Now," was featured in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series.

Tiffany on Joining Artists Featured on Netflix's Stranger Things

"It's wild and beautiful. When I recorded 'I Think We're Alone Now', I had no idea it would have this kind of life," Tiffany told Attitude on her 1987 hit cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song. "To see it pop up in something like Stranger Things and connect with a new generation – that's magic. It reminds me that music doesn't expire. Songs find the people who need them."

On seeing the bump from the series, "Professionally, it's exciting – it brings new fans to my shows. Personally, it's emotional. It's like watching your child grow up and travel the world. I had no idea they were using it in the show until it happened. I'm a huge fan of the show, and I had all my girlfriends messaging me when it aired. My son thought it was pretty cool too – we share a love for sci-fi!"

Just as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield featured Bush's Running Up the Hill as her anchor song to the real world, Nell Fisher's Holly Wheeler's favorite was "I Think We're Alone Now," which "Rockin" Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) discovers by playing the song. Tiffany's song is still heavily featured across several different shows and films, most recently in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and Warner Bros' Pillion. For more on Tiffany's life and career, you can check out the entire interview.

