While fans of Stranger Things may not be too thrilled with how the COVID pandemic delayed production on the upcoming fourth season, we've heard from cast members Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) that the extra time has allowed the writers to really map out the story and timeline that they wanted (so much so that they actually gained a ninth episode in the process. Series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (The Duffer Bros.) not only confirmed Keery and Dyer's comments about the fourth season's scripts but also that the fourth season will not be the Netflix's series last. But while the series' finale might still be two seasons away, that doesn't mean it's too early for Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) aka Eleven to start thinking about how she would want things to end for her and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Speaking with Glamour, Brown said she was excited to get back to filming and that whether or not the series ends with the 5th or 55th season, she knows what she wants for Eleven. "Oh my god, she's been through so much, I just hope she's happy. I always say to the Duffers, 'Can she just not smile like in one take?' I would love her story to be rounded off by like a good ending," explained Brown. "I trust the Duffer brothers so much that it's going to be beautiful and I'm going to love it no matter what it is. But I'd love for her to get her powers back because she is a hero, she is like a super woman in a way. And she loves Mike – I want them to get married. That's what I need. I need a wedding scene for Stranger Things, period." Eleven in a wedding dress and her going, "Sorry, my nose is bleeding. It's a white dress." Doesn't it just seem like it would fit," she gestures, comedically faking a nose bleed.

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."