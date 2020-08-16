Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Deals with Twitter Account Hack

More often than not, the news we cover having to do with Netflix's Stranger Things revolves around production updates, breaking announcements, social media spoiler breaks, and things like that. But the strange happenings this time took place in the all-too-real world, with reports on Saturday that series star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) had his Twitter account hacked, resulting in a series of odd and offensive tweets. The first sign that there was something peculiar going on began with a tweet early Saturday evening that read, "Suicidal thoughts."

From there, the messages included messages such as "horn knee," "Penis is throbbing LOL," and others. In addition, whoever was controlling Schnapp's account was also tagging other accounts, and vice-versa, though it still isn't know how many (if any) of those accounts may have been involved in the hack. Before the tweets were removed approximately 30 minutes later, a tweet containing the N-word and other tweets with sexual comments were posted.

Here are three screencaps from the account before they were deleted:

Earlier this month, Schnapp spoke with Variety about how important the internet has been in giving him more direct access to his fans, affording him a fanbase apart from the hit Netflix series. "I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it's so easy to open up. I just love social media because it's just on a screen with all these people. You don't see anyone so it's easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think," he said. "TikTok especially is just so casual and very nonjudgmental. It's one big inside joke and everyone understands it. It's crazy to see how everyone can collectively come together and agree and decide on doing things."