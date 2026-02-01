Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Poster Released; Teaser Drops Monday

With a teaser for Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Eric Robles's Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 set for Monday, here's a new poster!

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 drops a new poster ahead of Monday's teaser release on Netflix.

The animated series explores Hawkins in 1985, set between Stranger Things seasons two and three.

Showrunner Eric Robles promises a wild, limitless animated adventure with iconic characters returning.

Fans can expect new monsters and a paranormal mystery as Hawkins faces unseen threats in ’85.

The universe of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's "Stranger Things" lies in its past, with Showrunner Eric Robles's new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85 set to spin a tale set between the second and third seasons. As a number of familiar faces get set to face another previously unimaginable threat, we're one day away from getting our best look yet at what's to come. Earlier today, Netflix dropped a key art poster for the upcoming series, along with the news that a teaser would be hitting on Monday, February 2nd. Here's a look:

"With animation, there's really no limits," Ross Duffer shared in the announcement teaser that was previously released. "Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have." Viewers can expect the animated series to "capture "the magic of Hawkins in a new way," Robles added, teasing fans to "get your flashlight, get your backpack because it's going to be amazing." Here's a look back at the preview images that were previously released:

As you can tell from the title, the animated series is set in 1985, as Hawkins finds itself dealing with much more than a brutal winter, realizing that they "must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Robles further teased that, "We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was." Ross Duffer added about the project, "When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas."

The cast for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. In addition, Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are joining the Hawkins adventure. Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!