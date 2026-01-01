Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Preview: The Future Lies in The Past

Check out new preview images for Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Eric Robles's new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

Though Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have made it clear that the upcoming spinoff would focus on new storylines and new characters, there's still a future ahead for the original series' universe. Interestingly enough, that future lies in its past. Set to hit Netflix screens in 2026, Showrunner Eric Robles's new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is set between the second and third seasons and will feature a number of familiar faces facing previously unimaginable threats. "With animation, there's really no limits," Ross Duffer shared in the announcement teaser that was released (which you can check out above). "Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have." Viewers can expect the animated series to "capture "the magic of Hawkins in a new way," Robles added, teasing fans to "get your flashlight, get your backpack because it's going to be amazing." Now, we have some additional preview images to pass along that give off exactly the kinod of "nostalgia" vibe that some fans might be needing right about now…

As you can tell from the title, the animated series is set in 1985, as Hawkins finds itself dealing with much more than a brutal winter, realizing that they "must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Robles further teased that, "We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was." Ross Duffer added about the project, "When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas."

The cast for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. In addition, Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are joining the Hawkins adventure. Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

